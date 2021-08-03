UrduPoint.com

'Only Human': Japan's LGBTQ Community Lauds More Open Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 01:43 PM

When Tokyo last hosted the Olympics, in 1964, Itsuo Masuda was deeply depressed, struggling with his sexuality

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :When Tokyo last hosted the Olympics, in 1964, Itsuo Masuda was deeply depressed, struggling with his sexuality. This year he watched openly gay and transgender athletes compete with pride.

The 2020 Tokyo Games has been described as the most diverse Olympics yet in terms of participation by sexual minorities, with OutSports reporting a record 179 out LGBTQ athletes taking part.

It's a world away from Masuda's recollection of Tokyo's first Games.

Being LGBTQ "was a big taboo, absolutely!" "It had to be a secret. I am sure there were LGBTQ people around, but no one talked about it," he told AFP.

Now 73, Masuda is now an out gay man and owner of gay bar "Kusuo", a well-known spot in the city's LGBTQ district Shinjuku Nichome where he once hosted Freddie Mercury, but he had a difficult time as a teenager.

"I admired men, but I didn't even know that it was about my sexuality. I was so troubled by it," said Masuda, who was 16 at the time of the 1964 Games.

"I would often write to my mother that I wanted to die, which just made her cry all the time."A virus state of emergency means Masuda's bar is currently closed, and he watches the Games there alone.

But he is delighted to see how things have changed from his childhood, and even improved from the last Games. There are triple the number of out athletes participating in Tokyo than in Rio, according to OutSports, a US-based site.

