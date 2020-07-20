UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only One Quarter Of Japanese Want Olympics Next Year: Poll

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 08:10 AM

Only one quarter of Japanese want Olympics next year: poll

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Just one in four people in Japan want to see the coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Games held next year, with most backing either further delay or a cancellation, a new poll shows.

Only 23.9 percent of respondents in the three-day nationwide poll published Sunday said they wanted to see the 2020 Games held next year.

The survey carried out by Kyodo news agency found 36.4 percent of respondents back a further delay of the Games, while 33.7 think the flagship event should be cancelled altogether.

Most of those backing a delay or cancellation said they simply didn't believe the pandemic could be contained in time for the Games, now scheduled to open on July 23, 2021.

A separate survey carried out over the weekend by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper found 33 percent of respondents backed holding the Games next year, with 61 percent supporting another postponement or cancellation.

The nationwide polls echo a separate survey carried out last month of Tokyo residents, which found just over half of respondents backed either further delay or cancellation.

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan July Sunday 2020 Event

Recent Stories

Emirates Mars Mission’s Control Room receives fi ..

3 hours ago

Hope Probe lifts off from Japan as UAE makes histo ..

5 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on succes ..

6 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait ..

6 hours ago

Countdown begins for historic launch of Hope Probe

6 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on succ ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.