Only Quarter of Japanese Nationals in Favor of Holding Summer Olympics Next Summer - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) Only about 24 percent of the Japanese citizens are excited about the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for the next summer, a survey by the Kyodo news showed on Sunday.

In late March, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), together with the organizing committee of the Tokyo Games, announced that the Summer Olympics would be postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Games are now scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

The nationwide opinion poll revealed that more than half of the population were unhappy with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's handling of the epidemiological crisis.

As such, 36.4 percent of respondents said the games should be further postponed, while 33.7 percent said the Summer Olympics should be canceled.

As much as 75.3 percent of the Japanese nationals believe that the COVID-19 pandemic will not be contained in the near future, according to the survey.

All in all, 44.1 percent said the games should be held behind closed doors or with a limited number of viewers.

The survey was conducted among 508 adults by phone.