UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oosthuizen Makes Early Running As British Open Returns

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:03 PM

Oosthuizen makes early running as British Open returns

The long-awaited return of the British Open got under way under blue skies at Royal St. George's on Thursday as former champion Louis Oosthuizen shot to the top of the leaderboard on six under par

Sandwich, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The long-awaited return of the British Open got under way under blue skies at Royal St. George's on Thursday as former champion Louis Oosthuizen shot to the top of the leaderboard on six under par.

England's Richard Bland fired the first shot of the 149th Open Championship, which was delayed a year by the cancellation of the 2020 edition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Up to 32,000 fans will take to the course in Sandwich, Kent, as Covid-19 restrictions ease in England despite a spike in positive cases.

Oosthuizen has been frustrated so far this year in his attempt to add to his only major triumph after cruising to victory in the 2010 British Open at St Andrews.

The South African finished second in this year's last two majors, the US PGA Championship and US Open, and is now in contention again.

After starting with seven straight pars, Oosthuizen accelerated around the turn with seven birdies in 10 holes.

Jordan Spieth, who lifted the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale in 2017, is one shot back after setting the clubhouse lead with a 65.

The American refound his form with victory at the Texas Open in April, his first for nearly four years.

Spieth shot up the leaderboard thanks to four consecutive birdies between the fifth and the eighth holes and finished strongly by picking up two more shots at 15 and 16.

Canada's Mackenzie Hughes, on his British Open debut, and American Brian Harman are two shots off the lead.

Pre-tournament favourite Jon Rahm, this year's US Open champion, was stung by a double bogey at the par four ninth to be two over through 16 holes.

Playing partner Shane Lowry, the reigning British Open champion, made a nightmare start to his title defence with bogeys on the opening two holes before the Irishman pulled a shot back to take the turn one over.

Off the course, Americans Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau's ongoing feud has been the talk of the tour this week.

Related Topics

Brooks Lead Hughes St. George April 2017 2020 Top US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia's FSB Prevented Terrorist Attack in Moscow

1 minute ago

Nigeria Approves Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine for Us ..

1 minute ago

Serbia Condemns Kosovar Media Allegations of Mass ..

1 minute ago

US, Russia Say They Recognize Need To Address Incr ..

1 minute ago

Three Covid cases at McLaren, including CEO Brown

7 minutes ago

Govt conducts 24 tests on release of CanSino vacci ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.