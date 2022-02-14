UrduPoint.com

Opelka Beats Brooksby To Capture ATP Dallas Open Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Opelka beats Brooksby to capture ATP Dallas Open title

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Reilly Opelka captured his third career ATP title on Sunday, defeating fellow American Jenson Brooksby 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3) to win the Dallas Open final.

World number 23 Opelka blasted 16 aces past Brooksby in taking the crown.

Opelka's prior ATP titles came at the 2019 New York Open and 2020 Delray Beach Open. He lost his only other final last August at the Canadian Open.

Brooksby, a 21-year-old Californian ranked a career high 54th, lost his only prior career ATP final last July on Newport grass.

Opelka, 24, faced only one break point in the tournament.

Brooksby saved three set points in the first tiebreaker but then sent a crosscourt backhand wide to surrender the opening set after 52 minutes.

In the second set, Brooksby overcame three double faults and four break points to hold in the 11th game for a 6-5 lead, denying breaks on three service winners and a forehand winner.

In the final tie-breaker, Opelka jumped ahead 3-0 and 6-3 before converting his first match point with a backhand volley winner.

Related Topics

Lead Newport Dallas New York July August Sunday 2019 2020

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate German president on re-el ..

UAE leaders congratulate German president on re-election

6 hours ago
 Stadium capacity increased to 100 per cent for foo ..

Stadium capacity increased to 100 per cent for football matches

7 hours ago
 UN marks World Radio Day

UN marks World Radio Day

12 hours ago
 The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; conclu ..

The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; concludes its successful campaign by ..

12 hours ago
 The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowled ..

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation

13 hours ago
 34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>