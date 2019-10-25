UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opelka Fires 31 Aces On Way To Basel Semi-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab 46 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:58 PM

Opelka fires 31 aces on way to Basel semi-finals

Reilly Opelka fired 31 aces to reach the fifth semi-final of his career on Friday as he beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at the Swiss Indoors

Basel, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Reilly Opelka fired 31 aces to reach the fifth semi-final of his career on Friday as he beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at the Swiss Indoors.

The 37th-ranked American's victory in 93 minutes also slowed the progress of his Spanish opponent in the chase for one of the two remaining places at the ATP Finals in London next month.

Opelka has reached four of his five semi-finals this season -- most recently at the start of the month in Tokyo -- as the 22-year-old works to broaden his game beyond just a huge serve.

The 6ft 11in (2.11m) giant earned the only title of his career last February at Long Island, New York.

Opelka ended his afternoon when he set up two match points with an ace and then caught Bautista Agut wrong-footed with a winner into the empty court on his first chance.

He will next play either Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff or Australian Alex de Minaur for a place in the final.

Nine-time champion and top seed Roger Federer had already made sure of his spot in the semi-finals after Swiss compatriot Stan Wawrinka withdrew from their last-eight tie with a lower back injury just an hour after seeing off Frances Tiafoe in a gruelling second round clash on Thursday night.

Federer will on Saturday face either Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Serbia's Filip Krajinovic for a spot in Sunday's final.

Related Topics

Germany London Tokyo Progress New York Serbia Roger Federer February Sunday From Top Court

Recent Stories

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

1 hour ago

France Interested in Working With Russia on Develo ..

42 seconds ago

Gazprom Plans to Complete Filling TurkStream's 1st ..

44 seconds ago

UN Chief Calls on All Sides in Lebanon to Show Res ..

48 seconds ago

US Devises Humanitarian Trade Mechanism for Iran t ..

51 seconds ago

Norway Could Initiate Normalization of Russia-NATO ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.