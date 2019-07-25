UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opelka Upsets Two-time Defending Champion Isner In Atlanta

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:57 AM

Opelka upsets two-time defending champion Isner in Atlanta

American Reilly Opelka upset John Isner with a 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/5) victory in the second round of the Atlanta Open Wednesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :American Reilly Opelka upset John Isner with a 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/5) victory in the second round of the Atlanta Open Wednesday.

The loss by the tournament's top seed gave Isner his earliest exit at this event in 10 appearances.

The 21-year-old Opelka saved three break points while serving at 4-5 in the third set, including two consecutively from 15/40 as he served his way out of trouble.

The unseeded Opelka also defeated Isner at the Australian Open and at the New York Open in February, where he went on to win his first ATP title.

"I was clutch on big moments in the match. First-set tie-break I played unbelievable, pretty much flawless, hit some great shots," Opelka said. "It's so hard to play three tie-breaks with him because there's just so much pressure, there's so much stress for three hours straight. It's tough. I'm thrilled to get through."Isner was the two-time defending champion and had reached the Atlanta final in nine of his 10 appearances.

"It's his tournament. It always will be. Definitely a tough guy to beat in Atlanta," Opelka said.

Related Topics

Atlanta New York February Australian Open Event From Top

Recent Stories

Cricketer Imam-ul-Haq exposed for cheating on mult ..

6 minutes ago

Induction of New Indigenous IFE System for PIA

9 minutes ago

Maldives May Open Embassy in Moscow by Mid-2020 - ..

2 minutes ago

Azerbaijani Air Force's MiG-29 Fighter Crashes, Fa ..

13 minutes ago

Maldives Willing to Boost Air Traffic With Russia ..

13 minutes ago

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.