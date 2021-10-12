UrduPoint.com

Open Road Cycle Race on Oct 17

The Punjab Cycling Association was holding an Open Road Cycle Race on October 17 in collaboration with Shaheen Cycling Club for the promotion and development of the game

The Punjab Cycling Association was holding an Open Road Cycle Race on October 17 in collaboration with Shaheen Cycling Club for the promotion and development of the game.

According to Waqar Ali, Secretary General, Punjab Cycling Association on Tuesday, the race would start from Punjab Football Stadium at 8am towards Kalma Chowk to Muslim Town canal and then turn from Thokar Naiz Baig Pull to Punjab University canal and then will be terminated at Muslim Town Canal near Punjab Group of Colleges before Underpass Lahore.

The race would be flagged off by Syed Nazakat Ali, former International Cyclist while Malik Muhammad Akram Awan would be the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony and will give away the cash prizes to the winners of the race.

Muhammad Akram Dar International Cyclist has been nominated as Chief Judge while Qaisar Saddique Bhatti would be the Organizing Secretary of the Race and Talha Babar will be Director Coordinator of the Race.

