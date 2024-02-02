Open Menu

Open Sud De France Tennis Tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn Reach Semifinals

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 02, 2024

Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals  

They defeated the Spanish pair of Pedro Martinez Portero and their host duo Alexander Muller in the quarterfinal round of men's doubles.

PARIS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2024) French tennis player Albano Olivetti and his Austrian partner Tristan-Samuel Weissborn advanced to the semifinals of the men's doubles at the Open Sud de France tennis tournament, maintaining their excellent performance sequence.

They defeated the Spanish pair of Pedro Martinez Portero and their host duo Alexander Muller in the quarterfinal round of men's doubles.

The ATP event in the famous city of Montpellier, France, witnesses thrilling matches.

In the quarterfinal match of the men's doubles at the ATP event, French tennis player Alize Cornet and her Austrian partner Tristan-Samuel Weissborn qualified for the tournament's semifinals by defeating the formidable Spanish pair Pedro Martinez Portero and their host duo Alexander Muller with scores of 7-6(3-7), 4-6, and 5-10, showcasing excellent play.

