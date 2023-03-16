UrduPoint.com

Open Tennis Tournament From March 18

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 16, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Tennis Association (ITF), in collaboration with Impetus, would be holding the ITC Open Tennis Tournament would kick off at the Islamabad Tennis Complex from March 18.

Tournament Chief Organizer, Davis Cup Coach Fazal Subhan informed APP that Khadija Laghari had been appointed as the Chairperson Organizing Committee of the tournament while Kamran Khalil would act as Tournament Director.

"Eight categories of competitions will be held in the tournament, including men's singles, men's doubles, women's singles, boys under-18, ladies under-18, boys under-14, boys and girls under-12 (mixed) and boys and girls under-10 (mixed) categories."The finals of the tournament would be held on March 19, whereas prizes will be distributed among the winning players after the final competitions.

