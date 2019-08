Marta Women Football Club would organize a two-day open trial on August 30th- 31st, for the selection of women football players

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Marta Women Football Club would organize a two-day open trial on August 30th- 31st, for the selection of women football players.

The event would take place at SMB Fatima school Ground located in Garden area, said a statement on Tuesday.

After selection the selected players would get an opportunity to play in the national women football championship.