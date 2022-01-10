'Open trial' for women football players on Jan 13

Marta Women Football Club (MWFC) is going to hold an open trial for the selection of women football players from January 13 to 15 at YMCA Ground of the metropolis

According to a communique here on Monday, the selected players would get an opportunity to play in the mega women football events.

The players were requested to contact Founder and President of MWFC Rais Khan and Coach Wasim.