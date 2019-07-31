UrduPoint.com
Open Trials For National Men, Women Outfits Held

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:05 PM

Trials to select national men and women archery teams for the upcoming internationalevents were held at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad on Wednesday

Secretary General, Pakistan Archery Federation, Wisal Muhammad Khan in a statement said that about 50 men and women players from all over the country took part in the one day open trials.

The units whose players took part in the trials included Pakistan Army, Pakistan WAPDA, Customs, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Sindh. The three members selection committee namely Major Sajid Ali, Muhammad Rizaq Gill. The Names of selected players would be announced soon.

