Open Trials Of U-13 & U-16 Players To Begin From 12 September
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 02:09 PM
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th September, 2019) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be holding open trials for U13 and U16 players from 12 September till 20 September under the U13 Catch em’ Young and U16 PCB-Pepsi Cricket Stars programmes.
The trials will be held across 82 cities of the country, under the new domestic structure, which was launched on 31 August. The trials will be conducted by the PCB domestic and local coaches.
The players selected from the trials will feature in the final trials to select six Cricket Association Teams which will eventually play the National U13 and U16 tournaments. Dates of final trials and tournament details will be announced in due course.
|PCB Youth Development Program 2019-20
|Northern- Open Trials of U13 & U16
|Trials Timing: U13 Trials 09:00 - 01:00 & U16 Trials 01:30-05:30 at each venue
|S#
|Cities
|Ground
|Date
|31
|ATTOCK
|Attock Cricket Stadium
|12-Sep-19
|32
|JHELUM
|Syed Zameer Jaffry Stadium, Jhelum
|13-Sep-19
|33
|CHAKWAL
|3 marla sports complex stadium, Chakwal
|14-Sep-19
|34
|RAWALPINDI
|Ayub Park Ground/ARL Ground
|16 & 17 Sep 19
|35
|ISLAMABAD
|Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad
|12 & 13 Sep 19
|36
|MIRPUR-BHIMBER
|Mirpur Cricket Stadium
|15-Sep-19
|37
|GILGIT BALTISTAN
|City Park Cricket Ground, Gilgit
|18-Sep-19
|38
|KOTLI-SADNOTI
|Sports Complex Palundri
|12-Sep-19
|39
|POONCH-KAHOTA HAVELI
|Post Graduate College, Rawlakot
|14-Sep-19
|40
|BAGH-HATTIAN
|Sports Complex, Bagh
|15-Sep-19
|41
|MUZZAFARABAD-NEELUM
|Narul Cricket Stadium, MA
|17-Sep-19