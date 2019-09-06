UrduPoint.com
Open Trials Of U-13 & U-16 Players To Begin From 12 September

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 02:09 PM

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be holding open trials for U13 and U16 players from 12 September till 20 September under the U13 Catch em’ Young and U16 PCB-Pepsi Cricket Stars programmes

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th September, 2019) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be holding open trials for U13 and U16 players from 12 September till 20 September under the U13 Catch em’ Young and U16 PCB-Pepsi Cricket Stars programmes.

The trials will be held across 82 cities of the country, under the new domestic structure, which was launched on 31 August. The trials will be conducted by the PCB domestic and local coaches.

The players selected from the trials will feature in the final trials to select six Cricket Association Teams which will eventually play the National U13 and U16 tournaments. Dates of final trials and tournament details will be announced in due course.

PCB Youth Development Program 2019-20
Northern- Open Trials of U13 & U16
Trials Timing: U13 Trials 09:00 - 01:00 & U16 Trials 01:30-05:30 at each venue
S# Cities Ground Date
31 ATTOCK Attock Cricket Stadium 12-Sep-19
32 JHELUM Syed Zameer Jaffry Stadium, Jhelum 13-Sep-19
33 CHAKWAL 3 marla sports complex stadium, Chakwal 14-Sep-19
34 RAWALPINDI Ayub Park Ground/ARL Ground 16 & 17 Sep 19
35 ISLAMABAD Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad 12 & 13 Sep 19
36 MIRPUR-BHIMBER Mirpur Cricket Stadium 15-Sep-19
37 GILGIT BALTISTAN City Park Cricket Ground, Gilgit 18-Sep-19
38 KOTLI-SADNOTI Sports Complex Palundri 12-Sep-19
39 POONCH-KAHOTA HAVELI Post Graduate College, Rawlakot 14-Sep-19
40 BAGH-HATTIAN Sports Complex, Bagh 15-Sep-19
41 MUZZAFARABAD-NEELUM Narul Cricket Stadium, MA 17-Sep-19

