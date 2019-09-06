UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Open Trials Of U13,U16 Players From 12 September

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 03:05 PM

Open trials of U13,U16 players from 12 September

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be holding open trials for U13 and U16 players from 12 September till 20 September under the U13 Catch Young and U16 PCB-Pepsi Cricket Stars programmes

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be holding open trials for U13 and U16 players from 12 September till 20 September under the U13 Catch Young and U16 PCB-Pepsi Cricket Stars programmes.

The trials will be held across 82 cities of the country, under the new domestic structure, which was launched on 31 August, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Friday. The trials will be conducted by the PCB domestic and local coaches.

"The players selected from the trials will feature in the Final Trials to select six Cricket Association Team which will eventually play the National U13 and U16 tournaments", he said.

Dates of Final Trials and Tournament details will be announced in due course.

Related Topics

Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Young August September From

Recent Stories

Aamir Masood elected as Senior Vice President of P ..

1 minute ago

Russian, Slovenian Prime Ministers to Discuss Ener ..

36 minutes ago

No enemy can defeat a nation ever ready to sacrifi ..

37 minutes ago

US asks Indian to remove restrictions in IOK

37 minutes ago

Putin Conveys Condolences Over Death of Ex-Zimbabw ..

37 minutes ago

US official lauds Pakistan's counter-terrorism act ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.