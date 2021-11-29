UrduPoint.com

Openers Put Pakistan In Sight Of Victory In Bangladesh

Muhammad Rameez 13 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:32 PM

Openers put Pakistan in sight of victory in Bangladesh

Openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique each hit unbeaten fifties to put Pakistan in a commanding position in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Monday

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique each hit unbeaten fifties to put Pakistan in a commanding position in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Monday.

Set a target of 202, the visitors reached 109-0 at stumps on the fourth day and need only 93 runs on the final day.

Ali was 56 not out at the end of play, adding to his first-innings score of 133, while debutant Shafique finished unbeaten on 53.

"In Test cricket, a fourth day is very crucial," said Shafique.

"Our plan today was to restrict them for the lowest total possible so that we can easily chase it down. This is what we were trying and we were successful." Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi earlier claimed 5-32 to help Pakistan bowl out Bangladesh for 157 runs in their second innings despite wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das making a fighting fifty.

Resuming on 39-4, Bangladesh looked down and out once they lost Mushfiqur Rahim in the first over of the day, before Liton, who struck a hundred in the first innings, hauled the hosts back to respectability with 59 off 89 balls.

Afridi trapped Liton leg-before and then had Abu Jayed out for a duck to complete his fourth five-wicket Test haul.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan, who finished with 3-33, wrapped things up by dispatching Taijul islam.

The hosts had got off to a positive start with Mushfiqur hitting a boundary off the first ball of the morning, bowled by Hasan Ali.

But two balls later he left a delivery that darted back in and departed for 16 after Hasan uprooted his off-stump.

- 'Big pressure' - Liton joined overnight batsman Yasir Ali to prevent further collapse.

Just when they looked ready to prosper, Afridi's low bouncer hit the helmet of Yasir, who retired hurt after making 36.

Liton survived on 26 when he was given out, caught at short leg off Sajid.

The replay showed that the ball only hit his pad and was going down the legside.

Sajid was rewarded for his persistence as he pinned Mehidy Hasan leg-before for 11.

Substitute Nurul Hasan replaced Yasir after Mehidy's dismissal and barely survived a strong caught-behind appeal just before lunch.

Nurul heaved one to Faheem Ashraf at long-on off Sajid after the break, getting dismissed for 15, and Pakistan took little time to pick up the remaining wickets.

"We were really good in the first two days. Most of day three was good, but we didn't bat well in the last session yesterday," said Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo.

"It put us under big pressure. It was disappointing to see."Bangladesh have failed to defeat Pakistan in any of their 10 previous encounters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Bangladesh Chittagong Mushfiqur Rahim Taijul Islam Nurul Hasan Hasan Ali Abid Ali Afridi Coach

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 672 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 672 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

18 minutes ago
 Ruler of Fujairah calls for empowering Emirati tal ..

Ruler of Fujairah calls for empowering Emirati talents in private sector

18 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

33 minutes ago
 74 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

74 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

9 seconds ago
 Police arrest double murder accused

Police arrest double murder accused

11 seconds ago
 Head of Pakistani physicians' body in UK meets pri ..

Head of Pakistani physicians' body in UK meets prime minister

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.