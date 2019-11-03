UrduPoint.com
Opening Australia-Pakistan T20 Abandoned Due To Rain

Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 02:00 PM

Opening Australia-Pakistan T20 abandoned due to rain

Sydney, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :The first of three Twenty20s between Australia and Pakistan on Sunday in Sydney was abandoned due to rain, with no result declared.

The home team were set 119 to win under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after Pakistan scored 107 for five off a reduced 15 overs, sandwiched between a rain break.

Captain Aaron Finch smashed 37 off the opening 3.1 overs in the run chase, with Australia heading for victory before the rain returned and the game was called off.

Australia were 41 without loss at the time, with David Warner alongside Finch on two.

