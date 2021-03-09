UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opening Ceremony For Olympic Torch Relay In Japan May Have No Spectators - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 58 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 11:30 AM

Opening Ceremony for Olympic Torch Relay in Japan May Have No Spectators - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The organizers of the Summer Olympic Games in Japan are leaning toward having no spectators at the opening ceremony of the Olympic torch relay to prevent transmission of COVID-19, the NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

The delayed relay will begin in the Fukushima prefecture on March 25 and conclude in the Olympic host city of Tokyo on July 23.

The starting location was chosen to highlight the recovery made by the prefecture in the wake of the 2011 tsunami and earthquake.

However, to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease, the local organizing committee is considering holding the ceremony without any spectators, according to the news outlet.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo was postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are currently planned to take place from July 23 to August 8.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Fukushima Tokyo Japan March July August 2020 Olympics From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 54 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

18 minutes ago

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconc ..

30 minutes ago

Minister of Information & Broadcasting bringing Di ..

37 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 9, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi opens virtually

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.