ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The opening ceremony of the 1st Commander Karachi and 2nd Inter Departmental Elite National Boxing Championship 2023 was held on late Monday at Naval Physical and Sports Centre Karachi.

According to a media release issued, the events are being organised by Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan has a brilliant past record of achievements in all categories of international boxing. Our players in the past have brought enough laurels to our country and we cherish its memories. To regain our pride in the field of boxing, Pakistan Navy is organizing the 1st Commander Karachi and 2nd Inter Departmental Elite National Boxing 2023 at Karachi, the media release said.

It is a milestone for revival and promotion of boxing in Pakistan.

In order to excel in boxing or any other game, it is a pre-requisite to give the players right opportunities. Boxing tournaments will continue in the coming years and play their role in promoting boxing as a sport in Pakistan under one umbrella of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF), the media release added.

A total of eight teams from various departments of Pakistan will participate in this championship, which includes Army, Navy, Air Force, Railways, KPT, Police, WAPDA and PBF. A total of 104 male and 56 female boxing players of national and international level will participate in this event. This championship will mark Pakistan Navy's commitment towards promotion of sports and opportunities for talented athletes to shine on a national stage.