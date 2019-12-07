UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opening Day Abandoned Due To Dangerous MCG Pitch

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 03:02 PM

Opening day abandoned due to dangerous MCG pitch

The first day of Victoria's Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Western Australia has been abandoned due to a dangerous MCG pitch in a worrying sign ahead of the upcoming Boxing Day Test

MELBOURNE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) The first day of Victoria's Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Western Australia has been abandoned due to a dangerous MCG pitch in a worrying sign ahead of the upcoming Boxing Day Test.After a series of deliveries reared up and struck WA batsmen on the body on the opening day of the four-day clash, play was called off with the visitors 3-89 after 40 overs less than an hour into the second session.Umpires held a lengthy conversation with the two captains Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh (who'd made 14 off 57 balls and was struck multiple times), along with chief curator Matt Page, after a ball from Andrew Fekete struck Marcus Stoinis in the ribs.That delivery proved the final straw with the first day officially called off later in the afternoon.Officials are hopeful of starting at 10am local time on Sunday's second day but it remains to be seen whether the wicket will be deemed to safe to play on.

Page spent about an hour rolling the pitch on Saturday afternoon in a bid to flatten out divots that had formed on the surface and which had caused balls to bounce violently.Saturday's incident will be of major concern to CA with the second Domain Test against New Zealand at the MCG less than three weeks away.The game is the last one at the MCG before the Second Domain Test between Australia and New Zealand starts on December 26.The MCG pitch has come under heavy scrutiny in recent times for having the complete opposite problem - it has previously been deemed too lifeless.Following the 2017-18 drawn Ashes Test in Melbourne, the International cricket Council gave the wicket an unprecedented 'poor' rating for providing so little assistance to bowlers.

That was bumped up to an 'average' rating for last summer's Test against India.

Related Topics

India Cricket Australia Poor Victoria Melbourne Wa Sheffield New Zealand Peter Handscomb Andrew Fekete December Sunday From Boxing

Recent Stories

#Junaid Jamshed: Fans run top trend to pay tribut ..

4 minutes ago

India can't suppress indigenous Kashmir liberation ..

5 minutes ago

Communications ministry revenue increases massivel ..

5 minutes ago

Pensacola shooting: Saudi king condemns 'barbaric' ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan stresses for realistic mandates for UN pe ..

1 minute ago

Recovery of quarter tariff adjustment dues from Ch ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.