Opening Day Of 13th DTA Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup At Margalla Greens Golf Course, Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 08:49 PM

13th DTA Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup started today at Margalla Greens Golf Course, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019) 13th DTA Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup started today at Margalla Greens Golf Course, Islamabad.

On opening day of theChampionship 2019, matches in two categories were played. In Senior Amateur category,MrSamiullah Khan of Margalla Greens Golf Club is leading with net score of 69 and closely followed by MrChoudarySaeedKhalique and Brig(R) Tanveer Rafi at 71 net.

In Junior Category Master IrtizaHussain of MGGC, Islamabad was declared within Gross, with score of 75 while runner up was Master Hamza Bilal of RGC with gross score of 78.

Similarly, Master Mustafa Bilal of RGC was winner net with score of 60 net whereas, Master Mohid Ibrahim of MGGC was runner up with net score of 63.


SeniorCategory scores are under:

S No Seniors Category Net
1. MrSamiullah Khan 69
2. MrChoudarySaeedKhalique&Brig(R) Tanveer Rafi 71

Junior Category scores are under:

S No Junior Category Gross
1. Master IrtizaHussain 75
2. Master Hamza Bilal 78

S No Junior Category Net
1. Master Mustafa Bilal 60
2. Master Mohid Ibrahim 63

