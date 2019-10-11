Opening fixtures of Abu Dhabi T10 announced, Afridi to lead Qalandars

The opening fixtures of Abu Dhabi T10 have been announced, Qalandars are set to make their debut on the opening day November 15 and will be led by Pakistan great Shahid Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The opening fixtures of Abu Dhabi T10 have been announced, Qalandars are set to make their debut on the opening day November 15 and will be led by Pakistan great Shahid Afridi.

Afridi said he was pleased to bring PSL outfit Qalandars into the world of T10. "It's an honour to play for the Qalandars, who have earned a global reputation through their play in the Pakistan Super League and their development of homegrown players from Pakistan. We expect to reach new fans to continue to grow the game of cricket," he said.

Afridi and Morgan are some of the big Names set to lock horns the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Shane Watson, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Darren Sammy, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Nabi and Lasith Malinga are some of the other stars set to feature in the tournament.

Shaji Ul Mulk, chairman of Abu Dhabi T10, said: "As for Team 8, that's just one of the big announcements we have in store over the next few weeks as we look forward to our ticket launched on Thursday and the player draft on October 16," The National reported .

Matthew Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket, said: "We have worked hard with our partners, the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, and Abu Dhabi sports Council to bring the Abu Dhabi T10 to local and global fans. There is huge anticipation for the tournament being hosted in Abu Dhabi and we can't wait to welcome both players and fans next month."