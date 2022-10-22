UrduPoint.com

Opening Race Of World Cup Ski Season Cancelled Due To Bad Weather

Muhammad Rameez Published October 22, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Opening race of World Cup ski season cancelled due to bad weather

Sölden, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :The new World Cup ski season got off to a false start on Saturday when organisers cancelled the women's giant slalom in Soelden just hours before it was due to begin because of bad weather conditions.

Heavy rain fell, turning into snow, on the Tyrol station 2,500m up on the Rettenbach glacier, where the race was to take place.

"Due to the current weather situation and the future weather forecast, today's Soelden women's giant slalom is cancelled," the organisers tweeted.

Official training had already been cancelled on Friday due to a strong wind which prevented the ski lifts from operating.

The last cancellation in Soelden, which has opened the alpine ski season for more than 20 years at the end of October, dates back to 2018 when the men's race could not start.

The World Cup is now set to get underway on Sunday with a men's giant slalom.

Both men's downhill races scheduled for Zermatt/Cervinia next weekend have also been cancelled because of a lack of snow.

The International Ski Federation (FIS), faced with a total lack of slow at the bottom of the piste, had pushed back its traditional "snow control" in a bid to allow colder temperatures to set in to allow the artificial snow created by cannons to settle.

"Ultimately, however, we must recognise that nature is always stronger than man," said Franz Julen, head of the local organising committee.

However, officials remain hopeful of staging two women's downhills at the cross-border venue straddling Switzerland and Italy on November 5-6.

Related Topics

Weather World Snow Man Alpine Italy Switzerland October November Women Sunday 2018 From Race

Recent Stories

Mawra Hocane launches her YouTube channel â€˜M-LIV ..

Mawra Hocane launches her YouTube channel â€˜M-LIVEâ€™

9 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 14 Afghanistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 14 Afghanistan Vs. England

46 minutes ago
 Imran Khan challenges ECPâ€™s verdict before IHC

Imran Khan challenges ECPâ€™s verdict before IHC

50 minutes ago
 ECP verdict exposed true face of PTI Chief before ..

ECP verdict exposed true face of PTI Chief before public: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand beat Australia by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand beat Australia by 89 runs

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list i ..

Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list is admirable&Big diplomatic suc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.