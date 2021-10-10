Opposition MPAs grab Cricket Takra series by 2-1

Members of treasury and opposition benches in Punjab Assembly played a Cricket Takra series of three matches in an effort to portray soft image of Pakistan to the world community here at Governor House on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Members of treasury and opposition benches in Punjab Assembly played a Cricket Takra series of three matches in an effort to portray soft image of Pakistan to the world community here at Governor House on Saturday.

The opposition MPAs team grabbed the series by winning first two matches of six overs each, however, the treasury MPAs managed to win the third match.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Ali Qasim and Abbas Langah were declared as best batsman, best bowler and best fielder respectively.

The holding of the event was aimed at showing the world that every Pakistani not only loves cricket but also stands with his national cricket team.

Later talking to media, treasury team's captain Provincial Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and opposition's captain Ali Haider Gilani said that they were Pakistanis and they knew the art of achieving success in any situation. "We are one when cricket comes to Pakistan and today, we have given a message to the international community that our grounds will always alive and thrive," they added.

The chief guest of the event, US Consul General in Lahore, William K. Makaneole, and Telan Group's Chairman Chaudhry Saleem Baryar appreciated the holding of Cricket Takra series and called for organizing such events in future as well.