UrduPoint.com

Opposition MPAs Grab Cricket Takra Series By 2-1

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Opposition MPAs grab Cricket Takra series by 2-1

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Members of treasury and opposition benches in Punjab Assembly played a Cricket Takra series of three matches in an effort to portray soft image of Pakistan to the world community here at Governor House on Saturday.

The opposition MPAs team grabbed the series by winning first two matches of six overs each, however, the treasury MPAs managed to win the third match.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Ali Qasim and Abbas Langah were declared as best batsman, best bowler and best fielder respectively.

The holding of the event was aimed at showing the world that every Pakistani not only loves cricket but also stands with his national cricket team.

Later talking to media, treasury team's captain Provincial Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and opposition's captain Ali Haider Gilani said that they were Pakistanis and they knew the art of achieving success in any situation. "We are one when cricket comes to Pakistan and today, we have given a message to the international community that our grounds will always alive and thrive," they added.

The chief guest of the event, US Consul General in Lahore, William K. Makaneole, and Telan Group's Chairman Chaudhry Saleem Baryar appreciated the holding of Cricket Takra series and called for organizing such events in future as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore World Governor Ali Haider Gilani Media Event Best Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Prime Minister grieved over demise of Sardar Sikan ..

Prime Minister grieved over demise of Sardar Sikandar Hayat

19 seconds ago
 Preparations in full swing to celebrate Eid Milad- ..

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi

20 seconds ago
 Opposition MPAs grab Cricket Takra series by 2-1

Opposition MPAs grab Cricket Takra series by 2-1

22 seconds ago
 Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority ..

Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority enriches its digital infrastru ..

21 minutes ago
 Imported sugar to be available at Rs 90 per kg: Mi ..

Imported sugar to be available at Rs 90 per kg: Minister

24 seconds ago
 Russian Investigators Probe Bolshoi Theater Death

Russian Investigators Probe Bolshoi Theater Death

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.