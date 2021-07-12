Oracle NetSuite Open tickets on sale

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Tickets for the 2021 Oracle NetSuite Open which would take place in San Francisco between September 22-27 were on sale now via the tournament's official website.

Held at Embarcadero Plaza in the shadow of San Francisco's iconic Ferry Building, the Oracle NetSuite Open would feature a prize fund of $242,000 as the world's best players return to San Francisco in September following a year off in 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release issued here.

The PSA World Tour Gold event would use a best-of-three games scoring format up to and including the semi-finals, with the final reverting back to the traditional best-of-five scoring.

Former World No.1s Raneem El Welily and Mohamed ElShorbagy claimed the titles last time out in 2019, while some of the sport's greatest players of the modern era, such as former World Champions Ramy Ashour, Gregory Gaultier and Laura Massaro, as well as current United States No.1 Amanda Sobhy, have all got their hands on the coveted trophy in previous years.

"I am looking forward to showcasing the world's best players once again in San Francisco and am delighted to welcome fans to Embarcadero Plaza for what promises to be an exciting week," Tournament Promoter John Nimick said.

"Since the first edition of the tournament in 2011, the Oracle NetSuite Open has been one of the standout tournaments on the PSA World Tour Calendar, so we were naturally disappointed to have to cancel last year's tournament in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of all players, spectators and staff.

"However, I'm confident that we will be back this year bigger and better than ever before. This wouldn't be possible without the support of our partners and I'd like to thank them for their valued support as we embark on the next chapter of the Oracle NetSuite Open."Oracle NetSuite SVP and tournament founder Evan Goldberg confirms the company's long running support of the event, "Oracle NetSuite is proud to be associated with one of the largest equal prize money events on the World Tour and to support the great game of squash as it prospers here on the West Coast. I can only imagine how super excited squash fans will be to see all the world stars competing again in San Francisco. These players are some of the most approachable, friendly and ultra-fit athletes in the world."All round one and two matches would be split between the Bay Club San Francisco, Squash Zone - Redwood City, the University Club and the Olympic Club. Matches from the quarter finals onwards will be held on the Squash Engine Court at Embarcadero Plaza.