Orangi Star, Sun CC Secure Victories In Nighat Omar T-20 Cricket Tournament
Muhammad Rameez Published February 24, 2025 | 11:41 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Orangi Star cricket Club and Sun Cricket Club secured victories in their respective matches during the Nighat Omar T-20 Cricket Tournament, organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi Zone-VI.
In the first match at Young Fighter Ground, Orangi Star CC comfortably defeated National Gymkhana by 9 wickets. National Gymkhana set a target of 112 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs, with contributions from Abdul Rahim, Ali Shaikh, Khazeema, and Abdullah Wasay, each taking a wicket.
Orangi Star chased down the target in 14 overs, with Zohaib Idris leading the charge with an unbeaten 76 runs, including 10 fours and 2 sixes, while Anas Khan added 32 runs.
Abdul Wahab claimed the only wicket for National Gymkhana.
In the second match, Northshire Cricket Club posted 146 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs, with SM Ali scoring 38 runs and Asad ul Haq contributing 30. Khawaja Muhammad Hafeez took 3 wickets while giving away 25 runs. Sun CC reached the target in 18.1 overs, losing 5 wickets in the process. Khurram Husain's unbeaten 62, featuring 8 boundaries, and Rooman Ali's 28 runs helped secure the win. Faizan Khan stood out for Northshire with 2 wickets for 18 runs.
