Order to register FIR against Babar Azam suspended

Justice Asjad Javed Ghural has passed the order on an appeal filed by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended order of a session court regarding registration of FIR against Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

Justice Asjad Saeed Ghural passed the order on an appeal moved by cricketer Babar Azam challenging order of a sessioins court on plea of Hamiza Mukhtar seeking registration of FIR against him.

