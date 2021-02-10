National ranking player and promising Oreen Jasia clinched the trophy of the Captain Rohullah Shaheed Women Tennis Championship women single after defeating her strong rival Anum Fayyaz in the final played at Synthetic Tennis Courts of the Peshawar Sports Complex on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :National ranking player and promising Oreen Jasia clinched the trophy of the Captain Rohullah Shaheed Women Tennis Championship women single after defeating her strong rival Anum Fayyaz in the final played at Synthetic Tennis Courts of the Peshawar Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Secretary Sports Abid Majeed was the chief guest on this occasion who witnessed the thrilling women singles and doubles finals. Brother of Captain Rohullah Shaheed Kashif Khan, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Afsandyar Khan Khattak, Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground facilities Murad Ali Khan Mohmand accompanied with the chief guest.

Secretary General AIPs Asia, Amjad Aziz Malik, Senior Journalist Tariq Afaq, Chairman KP Tennis Association Dr. Professor Tahir Khan, Secretary Umar Ayaz Khalil, Organizing Secretary Sheharyar Khan, Coaches Roman Gul, Inam Gul, Nouman Khan, players and large number spectators were also present.

Oreen played her excellent game of baseline smashes and attacking service, kept Anum Fayyaz quite upsetting when receiving but she (Anjum Fayyaz) played well, and did not let Oreen Jasia to win easily.

The score was 6-3 and 6-2 with Oreen Jasia dominated in the last and marched to victory against Anum Fayyaz. Both Jasia and Anum played well and received thundering applauses from the sitting spectators.

In women doubles Oreen and Anum Fayyaz recorded victory against Arooj Fatima and Hareen Fatima in a tough battle. The two sisters Arooj Fatima and Hareem played well and give a tough response to Oreen Jasia and Anum Fayyaz in the straight battle. The score was 7-6 (6-6) and 6-2.

In the end, Secretary Sports distributed prizes among the winners. Talking to journalists, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak said that the provincial government is paying full attention to men's as well as women's sports, that is why women in all divisions of the province are performing well.

Apart from a separate indoor gymnasium, the U16 and U21 games also include women's games on equal basis. He said that the second phase of U21 Games would start in March this year for which trials would be held in February.