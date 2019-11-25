Organisers announce launch of second Sports Imprint Award

A joint initiative of DSC and Watani Al Emarat Foundation, the Award honours individuals and institutions for their humanitarian work in the sports sector

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019) The organising committee of the Sports Imprint Award, a joint initiative of Dubai Sports Council and Watani Al Emarat Foundation, have announced the launch of the second edition of the Award, which honours individuals and organisations who spread positive values in society through their humanitarian projects in the sports sector.

Following directives from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, the Sports Imprint Award was launched last year under the framework of Watani Al Emarat’s “Humanitarian Work Awards” and the Landmark Group became its first recipient in May, 2019.

HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed personally presented the Award to Micky Jagtiani, Founder Chairman of Landmark Group, for his efforts to raise awareness about diabetes through the Group’s ‘Beat Diabetes Walk’, which attracts more than 20,000 participants from all segments of society. The Group is also involved in a number of other humanitarian initiatives that seek to create awareness about healthy living and a physically active lifestyle.

Nominations for the second edition of the Award are open now and interested individuals or institutions can submit their papers until April 23, 2020, through the Dubai Sports Council website, www.dubaisc.ae. The winner will be honoured during the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, which is held every year in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Awards Ceremony will coincide with the Emirati Humanitarian Day, which is commemorated annually on the 19th day of the Holy Month of Ramadan to mark the anniversary of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s passing away.

“We feel honoured to be working together with entities like Watani Al Emarat to implement the visions of our wise leadership and we thank HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, for his leadership, guidance and generous patronage of the sports sector,” said HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of DSC.

“The objectives of this Award are to promote positive values in the community by spreading the culture of humanitarian work in the sports sector, and to encourage individuals and institutions in the sports sector to act as role models.

“The objectives of the Award are also aligned with the strategic objectives of the UAE government as well as UAE Centennial 2071 Plan, and we seek to foster the values of tolerance, peace, unity and respect through sports.”

To be eligible for the Award, individuals and organisations need to submit papers highlighting initiatives that have had a tangible and positive impact on the community, in line with the objectives of the UAE government and the Award. The initiative shall be documented and should have been accomplished within the last three years or be under implementation during the submission of the candidacy.