UrduPoint.com

Organisers Bar Spectators From Tokyo Paralympics Over Virus

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 04:46 PM

Spectators will be barred from the Tokyo Paralympics over ongoing coronavirus fears, organisers said Monday, as Japan battles record infections despite emergency measures in several parts of the country

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Spectators will be barred from the Tokyo Paralympics over ongoing coronavirus fears, organisers said Monday, as Japan battles record infections despite emergency measures in several parts of the country.

"More stringent measures will be taken for competitions to be held in these prefectures, including no spectators," organizers said in a joint statement with local and national government and the International Paralympic Committee.

