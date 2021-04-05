Organisers make changes to NAS Run and Cycling schedule following overwhelming demand

Due to big numbers in registration, NAS Run will now take place across two nights and NAS Cycling on three nights

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th April, 2021) Following overwhelming demand, the organizing committee of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament has announced an increase in the maximum number of participants allowed in the 2021 NAS Run and NAS Cycling Championships, and also extended the days for the event.

Registration for the NAS Cycling and NAS Running championship is open until April 10, but the maximum number of participants allowed had already been reached in most categories within days of the opening of registration on March 23 on the tournament’s official website,and the official website of Dubai Sports Council,

Seeing the demand, the organizing committee has decided to increase the number of participants and also announced fresh dates for the two events. The NAS Run will now take place across two nights with the 10km Race scheduled for Wednesday, April 28, and the 5km for Thursday, April 29, and the 75km NAS Cycling Championships will take place across three nights from April 22 to 24.

NAS Run

There will be a total of AED 320,000 on offer in prize money for the two-day NAS Run, with the winner of each of the eight categories – Emirati Amateurs-Men and Women, and Open Men and Women in the 5km, and Emirati Amateurs-Men and Women, and Open Men and Women in the 10km - receiving AED 10,000, the runners-up AED 7,000 each, and the third-placed AED 5,000. Finishers from 4th to 9th, meanwhile, will receive AED 3,000 each.

The running event is open to all men and women living in the UAE, of any nationality or ability, but those taking part should not be less than 18 years of age (Born 24-04-2003 or earlier). All participants will have to give an undertaking they are medically fit to participate, and the organisers will be conducting free COVID-19 PCR test for all NAS Run participants at Al Wasl Club on April 26 and 27, between 11am and 5pm. The chest and chip numbers will be distributed at the same time, and anyone testing positive for COVID-19, will need to make sure he or she follows the directives of concerned authorities on positive tests and not show up for the Run.

All Participants will also have to bring their original Emirates ID (for Expats, the residence VISA must have been issued before 1/1/2021).

NAS Cycling

The 75km NAS Cycling Championships will see competition in six different categories - Open Men and Women, Emirati Amateur Men and Women, and People of Determination riding Road Bicyles and Hand Bicycles - for a total prize purse of AED 360,000.

The two Open categories are for Emiratis and residents, who have represented clubs or their national team in official races within and outside the country, while the two Emirati Amateur categories is for Emirati men and women who do not belong to any club team nor do they have an official card issued by UAE Cycling Federation stating their registration with one of the local cycling clubs.

The Open category race for men will take place on Thursday, April 22, while Friday night will see competitors from four different categories – Open Women, Emirati Amateur Women, and People of Determination on Road Bicycles and Hand Bicycles – in action. Emirati Amateur Men, meanwhile, will compete on the third night.

The 2021 NAS Cycling Championship is open to all citizens and residents of UAE, but they should be 18 years of age or older (Born on 21/4/2003 or earlier), and there are also restrictions on the type of bicycles allowed.

Bikes with TT handlebars (aerobars or triathlon bars, which are handlebar extensions with padded forearm rests) are not permitted, along with MTB (mountain bicycles) and bikes used for time trial cycling, and any participant using them will be disqualified.

All participants will have to give an undertaking they are medically fit to participate, and the organisers will be conducting free COVID-19 PCR test for all NAS Cycling participants at Al Wasl Club on April 20 and 21, between 11am and 5pm. The chest and chip numbers will be distributed at the same time, and anyone testing positive for COVID-19, will need to make sure he or she follows the directives of concerned authorities on positive tests.