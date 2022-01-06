UrduPoint.com

Organising Committee Of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament Announces Six Sports For Ninth Season

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 12:26 PM

The organising committee of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament has launched its preparations for the ninth season of the multi-sport tournament, which is held every year in the Holy Month of Ramadan

The committee announced the list of sports that will be a part of this year’s tournament and registration for individuals and teams will open in February. The approved list of sports for this year includes volleyball, padel, wheelchair basketball, running, cycling and jiu-jitsu.

The registration of teams participating in the volleyball championship will start from February 1 and continue until February 22, while the registration of players for the tournament will continue until March 22. Teams can register a maximum of 14 players and a minimum of 10, but at least two of them should be Emiratis. All the players should be aged 18 and above.

The eight participating teams will be divided into two groups of four each, and the top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-final stage.

Registration for the running, cycling, paddle, jiu-jitsu and wheelchair basketball tournaments will start on February 22.

The NAS Run will feature races in different categories across two distances – 5km and 10km – and it is open to all men and women living in the UAE, of any nationality or ability, but only amateurs are allowed to take part in the 5km Run.

The 75km NAS Cycling Championship will also witness competition across multiple categories like Men’s Open, People of Determination category, Women’s Open, Amateur Emiratis and Amateur Female. The event is open to men and women of all nationalities living in the UAE.

The NAS Padel Championships will take place in Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex with competitions in two different categories – individual category and team category – and the two categories are open to Emirati and expat men and women.

