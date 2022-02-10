Organization of Beijing Winter Olympics exemplary: Mongolian sinologist

The organization of the ongoing Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games is exemplary to the world, a leading Mongolian sinologist has said

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The organization of the ongoing Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games is exemplary to the world, a leading Mongolian sinologist has said.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games opened on February 4 with a grand and innovative opening ceremony as about 2,900 athletes from 91 countries and regions gather in Beijing for the 17-day sporting gala.

"The Olympics, a symbol of the unity of humanity and the greatest festival of sports, is being successfully organized at the highest level," Khorloo Baatarkhuu told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The Beijing Olympics is the closest to the idea that Olympic Games are a symbol of the unity of humanity, Baatarkhuu said, stressing that the Olympics is very well organized and exemplary to the world.

According to the researcher, the Beijing Winter Olympics has new features compared to previous Olympic Games.

Particularly, the splendid opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics was held under a strict pandemic control plan in an economical, environmentally friendly and safe manner, lining with China's promises of hosting a "green, simple, safe and inclusive Olympics," Baatarkhuu said.

In addition, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has become the most gender-balanced Games, which shows the importance of gender equality, he said.

The Olympic cauldron for the Beijing Winter Olympics was lit by two Chinese Olympians, a male and a female. "Traditionally, an Olympic cauldron is lit by famous athletes or figures, but this time it was lit by young athletes... and gave young athletes a chance," he said.