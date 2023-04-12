Close
Organizers Of 2024 Summer Olympics May Reduce Audience Seats At Opening Ceremony - Paris

Muhammad Rameez Published April 12, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Organizers of 2024 Summer Olympics May Reduce Audience Seats at Opening Ceremony - Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Organizers of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris may reduce the number of participants at the opening ceremony from the previously announced 600,000 over security concerns, French sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Wednesday.

"The artistic director of the ceremony, Thomas Jolly, intended to introduce elements of his work to the International Olympic Committee, which will help define a safer measure," Oudea-Castera told the Franceinfo radio network.

When asked whether the Olympic Organizing Committee really plans to accommodate 600,000 spectators at the opening ceremony, the minister said that this issue is "being worked out."

Despite the potential reduction in the number of audience, hundreds of thousands of people will be able to witness the opening ceremony in person, she added.

The Olympic Games in Paris are scheduled to be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

