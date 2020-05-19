UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Organizers Of Japan's F1 2020 Grand Prix Expect Race To Happen On Schedule

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:40 PM

Organizers of Japan's F1 2020 Grand Prix Expect Race to Happen on Schedule

The organizers of the 2020 Formula One Japanese Grand Prix are optimistic regarding this year's race and believe that the event will be held on schedule

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The organizers of the 2020 Formula One Japanese Grand Prix are optimistic regarding this year's race and believe that the event will be held on schedule.

The Formula One management is currently working to reschedule the 2020 season, which has so far had zero races due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Japanese Grand Prix is planned to take place at the Suzuka International Racing Course from October 9-11.

"Suzuka does expect that the Grand Prix will occur on October 11, and it prepares in accordance with the original 2020 schedule.

We have not been contacted regarding changing our [race's] date. Suzuka also hopes that by that time fans will be able to participate in the Grand Prix, but waits for a revised schedule from Liberty Media [ Formula One's owners]," the spokesperson of the organizers said, as quoted by French Nextgen-Auto website on Tuesday.

Japan has confirmed a total of 16,365 cases, with the death toll at 763.

Related Topics

October 2020 Media Event From Race

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches region’s first safe and clean ..

2 hours ago

MBRCH spent AED58 mn to support national efforts t ..

2 hours ago

UAE develops a rapid coronavirus laser testing tec ..

2 hours ago

Mars Hope Probe due to launch 15th July: Emirates ..

2 hours ago

Nine million contactless transactions completed on ..

2 hours ago

'Youm--Azmat-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa' to b ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.