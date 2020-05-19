The organizers of the 2020 Formula One Japanese Grand Prix are optimistic regarding this year's race and believe that the event will be held on schedule

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The organizers of the 2020 Formula One Japanese Grand Prix are optimistic regarding this year's race and believe that the event will be held on schedule.

The Formula One management is currently working to reschedule the 2020 season, which has so far had zero races due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Japanese Grand Prix is planned to take place at the Suzuka International Racing Course from October 9-11.

"Suzuka does expect that the Grand Prix will occur on October 11, and it prepares in accordance with the original 2020 schedule.

We have not been contacted regarding changing our [race's] date. Suzuka also hopes that by that time fans will be able to participate in the Grand Prix, but waits for a revised schedule from Liberty Media [ Formula One's owners]," the spokesperson of the organizers said, as quoted by French Nextgen-Auto website on Tuesday.

Japan has confirmed a total of 16,365 cases, with the death toll at 763.