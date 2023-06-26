Open Menu

Organizers Of Olympics In Paris To Ban Alcohol In Stadiums - Reports

Muhammad Rameez Published June 26, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The organizing committee of the Summer Olympic Games in Paris has decided to ban the consumption of alcohol on the competition grounds, except in zones for VIPs, French newspaper Parisien reported on Monday, citing the committee.

The reason for the ban is a national law that regulates the rules for advertising alcohol products in France and prohibits the use of alcohol brands in the Names of sporting events, the report said, adding that the organizing committee does not specify which provisions of the law have become an obstacle to the sale of alcohol at the venues of the Olympics.

The cost of a VIP ticket at Stade de France, which will host the athletics competition, is 4,900 Euros ($5,343), the newspaper noted.

The Paris Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11 in 2024.

