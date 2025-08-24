Orientation Coaching Courses From Aug 29
Muhammad Rameez Published August 24, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) A 2-day Orientation Coaching Courses-2025 will start from August 29, under the auspices of Pakistan Students Olympic Association at Mini Sports Complex, Nazimabad, Karachi.
According to President, Pakistan Students Olympic Association, Maqbool Arian the Sports Teachers/Officials, Coaches and Players from all over the country will take part in the two-day course.
The International and National Lecturers/Sports dignitaries will deliver the lectures on awareness of basic rules and regulations, and Physically coaching tips for various 4 sports including Throwball, Catchball Rope Skipping and Pickleball on international levels daily.
The certificates will be distributed at the concluding ceremony of the Coaching Course on August 30. The registration for the participants will be opened till August 30.
