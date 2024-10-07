Orlando Pirates, Ahly Paired In CAF Champions League Draw
Muhammad Rameez Published October 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Title-holders Al Ahly of Egypt will face Orlando Pirates of South Africa after both were placed in Group C when the CAF Champions League group-stage draw was made on Monday.
Chabab Belouizdad of Algeria and Stade Abidjan of the Ivory Coast complete the section following the draw at the Confederation of African Football offices in Cairo.
Ahly are the team to beat in the premier African club competition as they seek a historic third straight title having won the past two finals.
The Cairo Red Devils, coached by Swiss Marcel Koller, are unbeaten in 24 Champions League matches since a humiliating 5-2 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa early last year.
They created a Champions League record last season by conceding only one goal in 14 matches en route to winning the competition an unprecedented 12th time.
The achievement was reached despite the lengthy absence of injured goalkeeper and captain Mohamed el Shenawy with Mostafa Shobeir deputising in nine matches.
Ahly and Pirates met in the 2013 Champions League final with the Egyptians winning 2-0 in Cairo after drawing 1-1 in Soweto.
Belouizdad will be making a fifth straight group-stage appearance while 1966 champions Stade Abidjan returned to the competition this season after a 54-year absence.
Sundowns, semi-finalists in the last two editions, face Moroccan clubs Raja Casablanca and FAR Rabat and Maniema Union from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Group B.
Chasing a second title after defeating Zamalek of Egypt in the 2016 final, Sundowns recently bolstered their attack by signing South African international Iqraam Rayners.
Young Africans of Tanzania, unlucky quarter-finals losers to Sundowns last season, are in Group A with TP Mazembe of DR Congo, Al Hilal of Sudan and Mouloudia Alger of Algeria.
The Dar es Salaam outfit are coached by Argentine Miguel Gamondi, and boast an outstanding midfielder in Burkina Faso international Stephane Aziz Ki, who scored four goals in qualifiers.
Draw
Group A
TP Mazembe (COD), Young Africans (TAN), Al Hilal (SUD), Mouloudia Alger (ALG)
Group B
Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA), Raja Casablanca (MAR), FAR Rabat (MAR), Maniema Union (COD)
Group C
Al Ahly (EGY, holders), Chabab Belouizdad (ALG), Orlando Pirates (RSA), Stade Abidjan (CIV)
Group D
Esperance (TUN), Pyramids (EGY), Sagrada Esperanca (ANG), Djoliba (MLI)
Matchdays: Nov 26-27, Dec 6-7, Dec 13-14, Jan 3-4 2025, Jan 10-11, Jan 17-18
Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals
