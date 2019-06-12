Ortiz undergoes second surgery after shooting, says wife

Retired baseball star David Ortiz is recovering in Boston after undergoing a second round of surgery following his shooting in the Dominican Republic, his wife said Tuesday

Boston Red Sox icon Ortiz was flown to Boston on Monday after his former team paid for an air ambulance to ferry him back to the United States.

He was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital where he underwent further surgery after his shooting on Sunday.

"David arrived at Massachusetts General Hospital last night and underwent a successful second surgery," Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement released by the Red Sox. "He is stable, awake, and resting comfortably this morning in the ICU where he is expected to remain for the next several days." Red Sox officials have vowed to do everything they can to help Ortiz in his recovery, with team president Sam Kennedy describing him as one of the "most beloved players in our history." "I would be hard-pressed to think of anyone more beloved than David," Kennedy said on Monday.

"It's a very difficult day for the organization. We all love David Ortiz. But you have to put those emotions aside and focus on what's necessary." The 43-year-old Ortiz, recognized as the beloved "Big Papi" by Boston fans during his 14 seasons with the Red Sox, was shot while visiting a nightclub in Santo Domingo last weekend.

Doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his colon and intestines, and Ortiz also sustained liver damage.

Ortiz, who was born in Santo Domingo, made 10 All-Star appearances in his 20-year career. He retired three years ago.

The former designated hitter hit 541 home runs with 1,768 RBIs in 2,408 games in the majors.

Ortiz began his career by playing six seasons for the Minnesota Twins (1997-2002), but his career took off after he joined the Red Sox.

He helped Boston capture their first World Series title in 86 years in 2004, when he was the MVP of the American League Championship Series.

He also helped the Red Sox win championships in 2007 and 2013.