OSA Greens gets third consecutive win of the tournament

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) OSA Greens and OSA Whites won their matches convincingly on the 5th match day of the OSA Platinum Jubilee cricket Tournament. In the first match, OSA Reds scored 144 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Captain of OSA Greens Muhammad Ali Zamir took 3 wickets. In reply, OSA Greens chased the target in 11 overs without losing any wickets.

OSA Greens openers Hasan Riaz Bodla and Ammar Cheema scored unbeaten 50s.

Bodla was awarded Man of the Match for 50 and taking one wicket. In the second match, OSA Whites outclassed OSA Blues. Batting first, OSA Blues got all out after scoring 111 runs.

OSA Whites chased the target in 12 overs for the loss of one wicket. The semifinals of the tournament will be played between OSA Reds and OSA Blues; and OSA Greens and OSA Whites.