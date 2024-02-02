Open Menu

OSA Greens Gets Third Consecutive Win Of The Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM

OSA Greens gets third consecutive win of the tournament

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) OSA Greens and OSA Whites won their matches convincingly on the 5th match day of the OSA Platinum Jubilee cricket Tournament. In the first match, OSA Reds scored 144 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Captain of OSA Greens Muhammad Ali Zamir took 3 wickets. In reply, OSA Greens chased the target in 11 overs without losing any wickets.

OSA Greens openers Hasan Riaz Bodla and Ammar Cheema scored unbeaten 50s.

Bodla was awarded Man of the Match for 50 and taking one wicket. In the second match, OSA Whites outclassed OSA Blues. Batting first, OSA Blues got all out after scoring 111 runs.

OSA Whites chased the target in 12 overs for the loss of one wicket. The semifinals of the tournament will be played between OSA Reds and OSA Blues; and OSA Greens and OSA Whites.

Related Topics

Cricket Man Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

Leaking residential addresses of people particular ..

Leaking residential addresses of people particularly journalists shall not be to ..

2 hours ago
 Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

4 hours ago
 Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case a ..

Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra

4 hours ago
 Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, We ..

Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals

4 hours ago
 UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to re ..

UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy

5 hours ago
 No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

5 hours ago
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for S ..

Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

8 hours ago
 JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

17 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judg ..

Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..

17 hours ago
 Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hydera ..

Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports