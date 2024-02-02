OSA Greens Gets Third Consecutive Win Of The Tournament
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) OSA Greens and OSA Whites won their matches convincingly on the 5th match day of the OSA Platinum Jubilee cricket Tournament. In the first match, OSA Reds scored 144 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Captain of OSA Greens Muhammad Ali Zamir took 3 wickets. In reply, OSA Greens chased the target in 11 overs without losing any wickets.
OSA Greens openers Hasan Riaz Bodla and Ammar Cheema scored unbeaten 50s.
Bodla was awarded Man of the Match for 50 and taking one wicket. In the second match, OSA Whites outclassed OSA Blues. Batting first, OSA Blues got all out after scoring 111 runs.
OSA Whites chased the target in 12 overs for the loss of one wicket. The semifinals of the tournament will be played between OSA Reds and OSA Blues; and OSA Greens and OSA Whites.
Recent Stories
Leaking residential addresses of people particularly journalists shall not be to ..
Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge
Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra
Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals
UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy
No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad
More Stories From Sports
-
Inter-College Cricket, ICP secure huge victory6 minutes ago
-
Jaiswal ton steers India to 336-6 in England Test6 minutes ago
-
Resistance exercise vital for muscle performance of Athletes: Rana Nasrullah16 minutes ago
-
Smith, Green guide Australia to crushing eight-wicket win over West Indies56 minutes ago
-
Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals4 hours ago
-
Bashir gets Rohit for first Test wicket as England strike twice5 hours ago
-
Coste 'proud' to carry Olympic torch 76 years after winning gold6 hours ago
-
National Students Olympic Games kick off19 hours ago
-
Statistical review of National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-2421 hours ago
-
Pak taekwondo athletes training camp concludes in Sharjah22 hours ago
-
Injured North out of Wales' Six Nations opener against Scotland22 hours ago
-
Babar Azam once again secures top 5 in ICC Test Rankings22 hours ago