Open Menu

OSA Greens, OSA Blues Win Their Matches Of OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 26, 2023 | 06:20 PM

OSA Greens, OSA Blues win their matches of OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament

OSA Greens and OSA Blues won their matches against OSA Whites and OSA Yellows respectively on matchday 3 of the OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament at Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) OSA Greens and OSA Blues won their matches against OSA Whites and OSA Yellows respectively on matchday 3 of the OSA Platinum Jubilee cricket Tournament at Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur.

OSA Greens won the toss in the first match and chose to field. OSA Whites got all out on 111 in the 17th over.

Hasan Riaz Bodla took 5 wickets for 19 runs while Syed Umar also got 3 wickets. In response, OSA Greens chased the target in 16 overs.

In the second match, OSA Blues was asked to bat first by OSA Yellows after winning the toss. OSA Blues scored 180 runs in 20 overs.

In reply, OSA Yellows managed to score only 82 runs. OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament is part of 70 years of Sadiq Public School celebrations commemorated by former students and the school.

Related Topics

Cricket Bahawalpur All

Recent Stories

Asif Zardari pays homage to BB on martyrdom annive ..

Asif Zardari pays homage to BB on martyrdom anniversary

12 minutes ago
 Hybrid seed can increase sunflower production mani ..

Hybrid seed can increase sunflower production manifold: experts

12 minutes ago
 DS C&W inspects maintenance work of road in RYK

DS C&W inspects maintenance work of road in RYK

13 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to discuss election arrangements

DC chairs meeting to discuss election arrangements

13 minutes ago
 TMA Abbottabad takes swift action against illegal ..

TMA Abbottabad takes swift action against illegal speed breakers

19 minutes ago
 DRO Matiari visits polling staff training center a ..

DRO Matiari visits polling staff training center along with DEC

19 minutes ago
Agri deptt offers cash prizes on maximum per acre ..

Agri deptt offers cash prizes on maximum per acre wheat production

17 minutes ago
 Senate unanimously approves first Parliamentary Ca ..

Senate unanimously approves first Parliamentary Caucus on Water Resources

17 minutes ago
 Shehbaz links peace, stability to economic revival

Shehbaz links peace, stability to economic revival

17 minutes ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of former Foreign Secr ..

Solangi grieved over demise of former Foreign Secretary Riaz Khokhar

18 minutes ago
 Paper board unit sealed

Paper board unit sealed

15 minutes ago
 Naval Chief attends Indian Ocean Naval Symposium i ..

Naval Chief attends Indian Ocean Naval Symposium in Bangkok

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports