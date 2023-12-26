OSA Greens, OSA Blues win their matches of OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament

OSA Greens and OSA Blues won their matches against OSA Whites and OSA Yellows respectively on matchday 3 of the OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament at Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) OSA Greens and OSA Blues won their matches against OSA Whites and OSA Yellows respectively on matchday 3 of the OSA Platinum Jubilee cricket Tournament at Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur.

OSA Greens won the toss in the first match and chose to field. OSA Whites got all out on 111 in the 17th over.

Hasan Riaz Bodla took 5 wickets for 19 runs while Syed Umar also got 3 wickets. In response, OSA Greens chased the target in 16 overs.

In the second match, OSA Blues was asked to bat first by OSA Yellows after winning the toss. OSA Blues scored 180 runs in 20 overs.

In reply, OSA Yellows managed to score only 82 runs. OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament is part of 70 years of Sadiq Public School celebrations commemorated by former students and the school.