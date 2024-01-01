Open Menu

OSA Greens Reach Semi Final Of OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) OSA Green beat OSA Yellows by six wickets to reach the semi-finals on match day 4 of the OSA Platinum Jubilee cricket Tournament played at Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur. Batting first, OSA Yellows scored 128 runs in 20 overs.

Muteebullah Khan of OSA Greens got 4 wickets.

In reply, OSA Greens chased the target in 18 overs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Messam Haider was the top scorer with 37 runs. In the other match, OSA Reds defeated OSA Whites by 15 runs in a nail-biting contest. OSA Reds got all out for 59 runs while batting first. Muneeb-ur-Rehman of OSA Whites got 4 wickets. In reply, OSA Whites got all out for 44 runs. Abdullah Aziz of OSA Reds got 4 wickets and was declared Man of the Match. Safwan Abbasi of OSA Whites was awarded a special prize for outstanding fielding that helped in keeping OSA Reds to 59 runs only.

