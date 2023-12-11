OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament kicks off

OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament on Monday kicked off at Sadiq Public School

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) OSA Platinum Jubilee cricket Tournament on Monday kicked off at Sadiq Public School.

Two matches were played on the first day.

In the first match, OSA Reds beat OSA Yellows by 93 runs. Batting first, OSA Reds scored 147 runs in 15 overs.

Abdullah Aziz was the top scorer with an unbeaten 86 runs.

OSA Yellows got all out for 54 runs. In the second match,

OSA Greens scored 118 runs in 20 overs. Aoun Inayat Kareem of OSA Blues took five wickets by conceding only 9

runs in 4 overs. OSA Blues chased the target for the loss of one wicket in the 10th over. Ali Hassan scored a fifty.

Principal Sadiq Public school David Dowdles was the Chief Guest while Old Sadiqians Maqbool Abbasi and Tariq

Hameed were Guests of Honor.