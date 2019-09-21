UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Osaka Advances To Pan Pacific Final In Home City

Muhammad Rameez 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 03:47 PM

Osaka advances to Pan Pacific final in home city

Japanese tennis sensation Naomi Osaka beat Elise Mertens of Belgium on Saturday to reach the final of the Pan Pacific Open, thrilling her Japanese fans in the city of her birth

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Japanese tennis sensation Naomi Osaka beat Elise Mertens of Belgium on Saturday to reach the final of the Pan Pacific Open, thrilling her Japanese fans in the city of her birth.

Top seed Osaka dispatched No. 9 seed Mertens 6-4, 6-1 in Osaka, western Japan, to reach her first final since winning the Australian Open.

The pair both held their serves for the first set until Osaka broke Mertens in the 10th game.

Osaka, 21, rounded into form in the second, and after the pair traded early breaks, won the last four games of the match to sprint to victory in just over an hour.

"It's been kind of rough like the past couple of months so I'm really glad that I made it to the final," she said.

She tried to stay calm because the 23-year-old Belgian player is "an amazing player and it's so hard to hit her balls," she said.

Earlier in the day, Osaka saw off Yulia Putintseva in straight sets, even as she was tricked at times by the Kazakh player's slices and drop shots.

"For me, I learned a lot from when I played her at Wimbledon, and I know that a hard court is where I feel most comfortable," Osaka told press after beeting Putintseva.

Last week, Osaka announced she was splitting with her coach, her second break-up this year as she battles to regain form after slipping from the top of the world rankings to number four.

Osaka had already caught the tennis world by surprise when she announced she was parting ways with coach Sascha Bajin, who had overseen her stunning rise to win two Grand Slams -- the US Open in 2018 and the Australian Open title in January.

Her challenger in the final will be Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia, 28, who ousted former world number one Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-3, 6-3.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia Germany Osaka Belgium Japan January 2018 Australian Open From Top Coach Court Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

AWST 2020 goes online: 47 clubs from 11 nations re ..

11 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed, President of Togo review relation ..

26 minutes ago

UAE citizens abroad start voting for FNC elections

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Ambassadors of South Korea ..

1 hour ago

AED2983.4 billion total gross bank assets in Augus ..

1 hour ago

Dubai DED issues 2,650 new licenses in August 2019

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.