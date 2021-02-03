Osaka, Barty struggle but reach Melbourne quarters as Halep cruises

World number three Naomi Osaka and top-ranked Ashleigh Barty were pushed to the brink Wednesday, but both survived early exits at Melbourne Park, as Simona Halep cruised

Japan's Osaka was made to work hard against in-form Katie Boulter, but fought back for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory to reach the quarter-finals in the Gippsland Trophy.

She next meets Irina-Camelia Begu from Romania as she ramps up preparations for the Australian Open starting Monday.

"Today was really tough for me. It just felt like a new experience playing here again after such a long while," Osaka said.

"For me, I thought she played really well. I sort of had to raise my level, kind of go within myself.

"I was actually more calm after losing the first set because I felt like for me, I just wanted to be able to play well," she added.

British world number 371 Boulter, who knocked out teenage sensation Coco Gauff Tuesday, ran her error-strewn opponent ragged to claim the first set in 39 minutes.

A refocused Osaka lifted her intensity to run away with the contest in a one-sided third set.