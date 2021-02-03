Osaka, Barty Struggle But Reach Melbourne Quarters As Halep Cruises
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:48 PM
World number three Naomi Osaka and top-ranked Ashleigh Barty were pushed to the brink Wednesday, but both survived early exits at Melbourne Park, as Simona Halep cruised
Melbourne (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :World number three Naomi Osaka and top-ranked Ashleigh Barty were pushed to the brink Wednesday, but both survived early exits at Melbourne Park, as Simona Halep cruised.
Japan's Osaka was made to work hard against in-form Katie Boulter, but fought back for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory to reach the quarter-finals in the Gippsland Trophy.
She next meets Irina-Camelia Begu from Romania as she ramps up preparations for the Australian Open starting Monday.
"Today was really tough for me. It just felt like a new experience playing here again after such a long while," Osaka said.
"For me, I thought she played really well. I sort of had to raise my level, kind of go within myself.
"I was actually more calm after losing the first set because I felt like for me, I just wanted to be able to play well," she added.
British world number 371 Boulter, who knocked out teenage sensation Coco Gauff Tuesday, ran her error-strewn opponent ragged to claim the first set in 39 minutes.
A refocused Osaka lifted her intensity to run away with the contest in a one-sided third set.