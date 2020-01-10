UrduPoint.com
Osaka Battles, Kvitova Cruises To Brisbane Semis

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:09 PM

Naomi Osaka battled for two hours while Petra Kvitova cruised to victory on Friday as both booked spots in the semi-finals of the season-opening Brisbane International

Brisbane, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Naomi Osaka battled for two hours while Petra Kvitova cruised to victory on Friday as both booked spots in the semi-finals of the season-opening Brisbane International.

Osaka's form slipped after the first set but the world number four eventually saw off sixth seed Kiki Bertens 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at the Pat Rafter Arena.

Bertens was on the attack in the second set but lost control in the decider when she began to struggle with her first serve.

It was a more straightforward affair for fifth seed Kvitova, who downed American qualifier Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-2.

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion who won her first WTA title in Brisbane in 2011, was in superb touch against Brady, who beat Maria Sharapova and Ashleigh Barty in the first two rounds but was never in the hunt.

"I didn't serve well at all the first game, but since then I served much, much better and that's helped me a lot through this match today for sure," Kvitova said.

"My body's still not falling apart yet, so that's good as well."

Attack World Brisbane Osaka Maria Sharapova All Wimbledon

More Stories From Sports

