UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Osaka Beats Serena Williams To Advance To Australian Open Final

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 12:14 PM

Osaka beats Serena Williams to advance to Australian Open final

Naomi Osaka beat Serena Williams 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Australian Open on Thursday, ending the American's bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title

MELBOURNE (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Naomi Osaka beat Serena Williams 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Australian Open on Thursday, ending the American's bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Osaka, who also beat Williams in the 2018 U.S.

Open final, will now play either Jennifer Brady of the United States or the Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in Saturday's final, as the Japanese seeks to win her fourth Grand Slam title.

Williams had the better of the contest early on, winning the first two games.

But Osaka soon collected herself and embarked on a five-game winning run to seal the first set.

Williams seemed rattled by her loss in the first set and played poorly in the second, allowing Osaka to see out an easy win.

Related Topics

Osaka Czech Republic United States 2018 Australian Open Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Olympic minister set for Tokyo 2020 top job after ..

2 minutes ago

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

2 minutes ago

Fans return to Australian Open following lockdown ..

2 minutes ago

Canberra Says Facebook Was 'Wrong,' 'Heavy-Handed' ..

5 minutes ago

PAL to hold seminar on Josh Malihabadi on Feb 22

5 minutes ago

Pandemic pushes Air France-KLM deep into red in 20 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.