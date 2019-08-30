Osaka cruises into third round at US Open

Top-ranked defending champion Naomi Osaka advanced to the third round of the US Open on Thursday by defeating Poland's Magda Linette 6-2, 6-4

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Top-ranked defending champion Naomi Osaka advanced to the third round of the US Open on Thursday by defeating Poland's Magda Linette 6-2, 6-4.

The 21-year-old Japanese star, also the reigning Australian Open champion, will next face either US 15-year-old Coco Gauff, the world number 140 who reached the fourth round in July at Wimbledon, or 112th-ranked Hungarian qualifier Timea Babos.