UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Osaka Cruises Into Third Round At US Open

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 12:10 AM

Osaka cruises into third round at US Open

Top-ranked defending champion Naomi Osaka advanced to the third round of the US Open on Thursday by defeating Poland's Magda Linette 6-2, 6-4

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Top-ranked defending champion Naomi Osaka advanced to the third round of the US Open on Thursday by defeating Poland's Magda Linette 6-2, 6-4.

The 21-year-old Japanese star, also the reigning Australian Open champion, will next face either US 15-year-old Coco Gauff, the world number 140 who reached the fourth round in July at Wimbledon, or 112th-ranked Hungarian qualifier Timea Babos.

Related Topics

World Osaka Poland July Australian Open Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Jammal Trust Bank for Providing Finan ..

7 minutes ago

Ramesh Kumar asks Opposition to play effective rol ..

21 minutes ago

UAE's Etihad Airways Bans MacBook Pros in Checked ..

8 minutes ago

UAE, S. Korea strengthening civil aviation coopera ..

51 minutes ago

Greece to seek debt relief after confidence restor ..

8 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed, Mayor of Moscow discuss bolstering ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.