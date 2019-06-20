UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Osaka Defeat Opens Door To Number One For Barty In Birmingham

Zeeshan Mehtab 28 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 09:50 PM

Osaka defeat opens door to number one for Barty in Birmingham

World number one Naomi Osaka succumbed to a straight sets defeat to Yulia Putintseva at the Birmingham Classic on Thursday, handing Ashleigh Barty the chance to end the week on top of the rankings

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :World number one Naomi Osaka succumbed to a straight sets defeat to Yulia Putintseva at the Birmingham Classic on Thursday, handing Ashleigh Barty the chance to end the week on top of the rankings.

Osaka admitted ahead of her first grass court tournament of the season that she is still not at home on the surface and it showed as Putintseva romped to a 6-2, 6-3 win.

The US and Australian Open champion now runs the risk of heading into Wimbledon short of match practice on the grass as she has not signed up to play in Eastbourne next week.

Putintseva made a blistering start to go 5-0 up in the first set and Osaka's troubles on serve throughout the match ensured she never recovered.

Osaka dropped serve at the start of the second set.

She fought back to lead 3-2 before Putintseva won the last four games to close out the match in a little over an hour.

French Open champion Barty can secure world number one by winning the title in Birmingham and she eased into the quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-1 victory over Jennifer Brady.

Only the rain threatened to slow Barty as it delayed the start of the match and then briefly interrupted the second set.

However, Barty was too focused and too good for Brady and made it nine wins in a row after claiming her maiden Grand Slam title in Paris earlier this month.

Barty could face five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams in the last eight on Friday should the 39-year-old see off sixth seed Wang Qiang of China.

Related Topics

World China Threatened Paris Osaka Birmingham Lead Australian Open Top Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Opposition can not create hurdle in passage of bud ..

23 seconds ago

IPH to be made effective, vibrant institution: Kha ..

24 seconds ago

COAS reaches London on official visit

25 seconds ago

Senators for constituting parliamentary commission ..

27 seconds ago

Factory ground park presenting desolated look

7 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender arrested in raid in Rawalpindi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.